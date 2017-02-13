Deals: Indiecan, 9 Story, D360, UFE

Indiecan acquires various rights to three documentaries, including Michael David Lynch's Victor's Walk, Hulu picks up season one of 9 Story's Camp Lakebottom, plus more deals.
By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - CAMP LAKEBOTTOM

Indiecan acquires various rights to three documentaries, including Michael David Lynch’s Victor’s Walk, Hulu picks up season one of 9 Story’s Camp Lakebottom, plus more deals.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN