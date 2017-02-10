Sinking Ship’s 4Player in the works at Corus

The Toronto-based children's producer has inked a development deal for its single-camera sitcom, created by Vivieno Caldinelli and Mark De Angelis.
By Jordan Pinto
56 mins ago
shutterstock_script_screenplay

The Toronto-based children’s producer has inked a development deal for its single-camera sitcom, created by Vivieno Caldinelli and Mark De Angelis.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN