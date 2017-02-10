Production underway on Viceland’s Fubar

The eight-part series, directed by Michael Dowse, is the channel's second scripted original.
By Regan Reid
16 mins ago

The eight-part series, directed by Michael Dowse, is the channel’s second scripted original.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN