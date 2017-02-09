CMF awards $4.7M across 21 digital media productions

Games from A71 Productions and Shaftesbury Tech were among the projects to receive development support.
By Regan Reid
6 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - CanadianmoneyShutterstock

Games from A71 Productions and Shaftesbury Tech were among the projects to receive development support.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN