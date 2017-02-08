Sprout grows original programming slate

The NBCUniversal-owned net has greenlit Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios' Remy and Boo.
By Jeremy Dickson
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Remy and Boo

The NBCUniversal-owned net has greenlit Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios’ Remy and Boo.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN