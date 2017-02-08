Mackenzie Lush departs eOne for First Generation Films

The new VP of development and production for scripted TV at the Toronto-based prodco replaces Julie Di Cresce.
By Regan Reid
4 hours ago

The new VP of development and production for scripted TV at the Toronto-based prodco replaces Julie Di Cresce.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN