DHX shuffles management teams

The kids’ content company has integrated its studio and distribution teams, with former DHX Studios GM Ken Faier (pictured) now serving as SVP and exec producer at DHX Content.
By Regan Reid
7 hours ago
Ken Faier, Senior Vice President and Executive Producer, DHX Content

The kids’ content company has integrated its studio and distribution teams, with former DHX Studios GM Ken Faier (pictured) now serving as SVP and exec producer at DHX Content.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN