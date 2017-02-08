DHX shuffles management teams
The kids’ content company has integrated its studio and distribution teams, with former DHX Studios GM Ken Faier (pictured) now serving as SVP and exec producer at DHX Content.
The kids’ content company has integrated its studio and distribution teams, with former DHX Studios GM Ken Faier (pictured) now serving as SVP and exec producer at DHX Content.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN