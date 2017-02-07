Kew Media to pursue further acquisitions

There are 16 other potential deals in the works as the media co seeks to tackle TV for an SVOD world.
By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
shutterstock_people

There are 16 other potential deals in the works as the media co seeks to tackle TV for an SVOD world.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.