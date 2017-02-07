4K camcorder that punches above its weight

Cinematographers praise the Panasonic AG-DVX200's many features in such a compact package
By Playback Staff
7 hours ago

Cinematographers praise the Panasonic AG-DVX200′s many features in such a compact package

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.