White Pine strengthens scripted team

Karynn Austin adds a VP title, and responsibility over scripted programming to her remit, while Maxim Gertler-Jaffe heads to the U.K. to head up expansion efforts.
By Sonya Fatah
3 hours ago
Karynn Austin

Karynn Austin adds a VP title, and responsibility over scripted programming to her remit, while Maxim Gertler-Jaffe heads to the U.K. to head up expansion efforts.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.