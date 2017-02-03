Deals: Breakthrough, AMBI, Guru Studio, Seville
Canada/U.K. copro Ride nets a three-book publishing deal in the U.S., Open Road Films acquires AMBI's Arctic Justice, plus more deals of the week.
Canada/U.K. copro Ride nets a three-book publishing deal in the U.S., Open Road Films acquires AMBI’s Arctic Justice, plus more deals of the week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.