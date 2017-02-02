Cardinal premiere pulls in 1.3M viewers

The episode's ratings haul makes the suspense thriller the most-watched Canadian show to debut in the 2016-17 broadcast year, according to Bell Media.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
Cardinal pic

