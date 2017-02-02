Cardinal premiere pulls in 1.3M viewers
The episode's ratings haul makes the suspense thriller the most-watched Canadian show to debut in the 2016-17 broadcast year, according to Bell Media.
The episode’s ratings haul makes the suspense thriller the most-watched Canadian show to debut in the 2016-17 broadcast year, according to Bell Media.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.