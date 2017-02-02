Breakthrough deepens pact with horror prodco

The deal will see an injection of funds into Toronto's Black Fawn Films.
By Sonya Fatah
7 hours ago
Black-Fawn Films-cody_calahan_and_chad_archibald 2

The deal will see an injection of funds into Toronto’s Black Fawn Films.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.