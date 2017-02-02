ACCT names Old Stone as best first feature

Vancouver-based filmmaker Johnny Ma will collect the award for his Canada/China coproduction at the Canadian Screen Awards in March.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
Old Stone pic

Vancouver-based filmmaker Johnny Ma will collect the award for his Canada/China coproduction at the Canadian Screen Awards in March.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.