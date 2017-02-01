CBC to nearly triple Cancon spending in 2017-18

The broadcaster has laid out plans to allocate $92 million annually toward the creation of Canadian-made content in the next four years.
By Jordan Pinto
10 mins ago
CBC picture Shutterstock

The broadcaster has laid out plans to allocate $92 million annually toward the creation of Canadian-made content in the next four years.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.
Tags: