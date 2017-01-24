CMF makes the case for an Indigenous Screen Office

To bolster representation of Aboriginal Peoples in Canadian media, a new report argues for a dedicated body modelled on the Screen Australia Indigenous office.
By Jordan Pinto
42 mins ago
Report

To bolster representation of Aboriginal Peoples in Canadian media, a new report argues for a dedicated body modelled on the Screen Australia Indigenous office.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.