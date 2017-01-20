Shaftesbury’s Slasher gets Netflix release

On the heels of its CSA noms, the thriller is now available on the SVOD in multiple markets, including Canada, France and Italy.
By Regan Reid
37 mins ago
SLSHR1_EP101_D8_SS_198

