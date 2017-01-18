What’s the best way to fund Cancon?

A recent government report gauged Canadians' opinions on charging foreign companies to fund homegrown film and TV.
By Regan Reid
31 mins ago
shutterstock_maple leaf canada

A recent government report gauged Canadians’ opinions on charging foreign companies to fund homegrown film and TV.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.