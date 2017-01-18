How changing needs prompted Shaftesbury/Smokebomb to relocate
CEO Christina Jennings on how the company's new digs have enhanced its production capabilities and brought its previously siloed digital and television divisions together.
CEO Christina Jennings on how the company’s new digs have enhanced its production capabilities and brought its previously siloed digital and television divisions together.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.