CSAs ’17: Orphan Black, Schitt’s Creek lead TV noms

The clone series topped the list with 14 nominations, while there were also strong showings for Kim's Convenience, 19-2, Vikings and Letterkenny.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Orphan Black S4

The clone series topped the list with 14 nominations, while there were also strong showings for Kim’s Convenience, 19-2, Vikings and Letterkenny.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.