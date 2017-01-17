CSAs ’17: Orphan Black, Schitt’s Creek lead TV noms
The clone series topped the list with 14 nominations, while there were also strong showings for Kim's Convenience, 19-2, Vikings and Letterkenny.
The clone series topped the list with 14 nominations, while there were also strong showings for Kim’s Convenience, 19-2, Vikings and Letterkenny.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.