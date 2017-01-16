Programming Profile: Syfy’s Chris Regina

The SVP of program strategy at the U.S. net on what he wants to hear in a pitch, what producers can learn from Z Nation and why Sharknado was a success.
By Regan Reid
36 mins ago

The SVP of program strategy at the U.S. net on what he wants to hear in a pitch, what producers can learn from Z Nation and why Sharknado was a success.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.