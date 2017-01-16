In Brief: TFCA prize to be split; eOne’s new VP, int’l sales
The winner of the Rogers Best Canadian Film will share the $100,000 award, Danishka Esterhazy to get Sundance honour and more news of the week.
The winner of the Rogers Best Canadian Film will share the $100,000 award, Danishka Esterhazy to get Sundance honour and more news of the week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.