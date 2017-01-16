Digital District acquires Mokko Studio

The France-based VFX company, which worked on Oscar-winner The Artist, is looking to expand its operations in Montreal with the acquisition.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
shutterstock_handshake_TV

