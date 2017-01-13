Deals: DHX, PNP, Farpoint, eOne
DHX Media licenses the 30-episode second season of Teletubbies to Nick Jr. in the U.S., plus more deals of the week.
DHX Media licenses the 30-episode second season of Teletubbies to Nick Jr. in the U.S., plus more deals of the week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.