Lark Productions hires new VP, scripted

Veteran development exec Samantha Morris Mastai has been appointed to the newly created position, which is based in Toronto.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

Veteran development exec Samantha Morris Mastai has been appointed to the newly created position, which is based in Toronto.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.