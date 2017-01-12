Insight, Bunim/Murray ink development deal
Under the non-exclusive agreement, the reality-focused prodcos will collaborate on unscripted formats for Canadian, U.S. and international markets.
Under the non-exclusive agreement, the reality-focused prodcos will collaborate on unscripted formats for Canadian, U.S. and international markets.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.