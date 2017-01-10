ACCT to honour Christopher Plummer

The veteran actor will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards.
By Regan Reid
14 mins ago

The veteran actor will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.