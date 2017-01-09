Metropole Films adds Stephanie Trepanier
The hire comes on the heels of the news that former Métropole topper Charles Tremblay has launched a new Quebec-based distribution firm in collaboration with MK2.
The hire comes on the heels of the news that former Métropole topper Charles Tremblay has launched a new Quebec-based distribution firm in collaboration with MK2.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.