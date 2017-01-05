Highest-grossing films of 2016 A roundup of the Canadian and international films that topped the domestic box office in 2016.

With 2016 now in the books, a look back at which films (both Canadian and international) came out on top at the domestic box office. Data reflects box office numbers from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016 and is courtesy of MPTAC and Zoom Services.

Canada/Ireland/U.K. coproduction Brooklyn netted the biggest box office for 2016, with the John Crowley-directed feature taking a total of $6.09 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run, which began in October 2015. In 2016, the film took $4.85 million at the box office. In the number two spot was Les 3 p’tits cochons 2 ($2.87 million), followed by the recently released Voutez Bougon ($1.24 million) and the Canada/Germany copro Race ($1.13 million). French-Canadian feature 1:54 ($1.11 million), directed by Yan England, took the number five position.

It was a close-run race for international films at the Canadian box office, with Vancouver-shot Deadpool, released in February, besting Finding Dory to the top spot. Year’s end came too soon for Rogue One to clinch the top spot, though the film made $34.9 million (compared with $37.4 million for Deadpool and $35.6 million for Finding Dory) in just three weeks in December. Also in the top five was Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which racked up a colossal total of $91.9 million at the Canadian box office, though the majority of this was in 2015. Rounding out the top five is Captain America: Civil War.