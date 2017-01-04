Bell, NFL step up simsub appeal as time runs out

With the Super Bowl just a month away, the media co and U.S. football league urged the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn the CRTC's simsub ban.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Copied from Media in Canada - shutterstock_110257877

With the Super Bowl just a month away, the media co and U.S. football league urged the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn the CRTC’s simsub ban.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.