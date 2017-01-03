Remembering TIFF co-founder Bill Marshall

The Canadian film and television industry leader died on Jan. 1 at age 77.
By Regan Reid
6 mins ago

The Canadian film and television industry leader died on Jan. 1 at age 77.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.