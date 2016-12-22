U.S. politicians weigh in on simsub
Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson have spoken out against the CRTC's ruling, but will their input prompt any action?
Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson have spoken out against the CRTC’s ruling, but will their input prompt any action?
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.