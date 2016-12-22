The ’10s: The era of SVODs and Let’s Talk TV
We're wrapping up our birthday throwback series with a dive into the recent past: Netflix, the CRTC and the Corus/Shaw deal will shape the industry for years to come.
We’re wrapping up our birthday throwback series with a dive into the recent past: Netflix, the CRTC and the Corus/Shaw deal will shape the industry for years to come.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Already A Subscriber? SIGN INForgotten your password? Click here.
Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.