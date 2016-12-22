Seven Canadian titles added to Palm Springs lineup

Among them is Xavier Dolan's Canada/France copro Juste la fin du monde, which will screen in the California festival's Awards Buzz program.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
It's Only The End Of The World

Among them is Xavier Dolan’s Canada/France copro Juste la fin du monde, which will screen in the California festival’s Awards Buzz program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN

E-mail Address
Password

Forgotten your password? Click here.

Having trouble? Try our FAQ's page.