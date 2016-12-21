In brief: Helga Stephenson honoured; Rogers goes with Comcast

The former CEO of the ACCT has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, Rogers ends its in-house IPTV plans, plus more news.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago

