Dim the Fluorescents

Canadians win at Slamdance

Daniel Warth’s debut Dim the Fluorescents picked up the Grand Jury Prize for narrative feature.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
CLoset Monster

Deals: Raven Banner, Rhombus Media, CraveTV

Raven Banner picks up Peter Ricq’s debut feature Dead Shack, Stephen Dunn’s Closet Monster lands on Netflix in the U.S., plus more deals.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
shutterstock_youtube video online

CMF, Google partner on Cancon initiative

A new YouTube channel, managed by BBTV, will host classic Canadian film and TV series from as early as 1995.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
Angry Inuk

In Brief: CTV sets Saving Hope premiere; Angry Inuk awarded

The final season of the medical drama debuts in March, Arnaquq-Baril’s documentary takes a People’s Choice prize, and more news.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
shutterstock_371830708

Tricon receives multiple offers to purchase distribution library

The company will appear before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice next week to request additional time in order to complete a sale.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Copied from Media in Canada - footballShutterstock

Letterkenny lands post-Super Bowl slot

Bell Media hopes the CraveTV series will help drive viewers to the Canadian broadcast amid simsub fallout.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
3 days ago
Copied from Media in Canada - canadianMoneyShutterstock

Rogers Media revenues down 2% in Q4

Fewer Blue Jays post-season games and declining ad dollars led to the dip.

By Regan Reid
3 days ago
Tougher Than It Looks

Tougher Than It Looks? renewed for season two

Ten new episodes of the unscripted series from Toronto’s Proper Television are currently in pre-production.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Len Cochrane

Former Teletoon president Len Cochrane dies at 71

The long-time Corus executive retired in January 2014 after more than two decades with the company.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 9 to 15, 2017

Murdoch Mysteries is at #10, with Pure at #23, Schitt’s Creek at #25 and Vikings at #29.

By Playback Staff
4 days ago
crafting

Makeful announces mid-season line-up, adds original online content

With subscription rates flat since its rebrand, the Blue Ant Media channel is aiming to make an impact online.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
4 days ago
This Life

CBC to end This Life after two seasons

The Sphere Media-produced series is nominated for best drama at the Canadian Screen Awards.

By Jordan Pinto
5 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017

Votez Bougon is in the top spot, with Le Fils de Jean at #2 Nos nuits feront echo at #3.

By Playback Staff
5 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is at #1, followed by La La Land at #2 and Sing at #3.

By Playback Staff
5 days ago
Maya Gallus_headshot

Hot Docs to honour Maya Gallus

For her work challenging female and LGBTQ stereotypes, the filmmaker will be recognized with a “Focus On” retrospective at the 2017 festival.

By Regan Reid
5 days ago
12345