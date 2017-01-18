Cardinal pic

How Bell Media, eOne talked up Cardinal at home and abroad

The six-part mystery thriller has been the subject of a lengthy consumer-facing campaign in Canada and an industry-focused one abroad.

By Jordan Pinto
13 hours ago
Len Cochrane

Former Teletoon president Len Cochrane dies at 71

The long-time Corus executive retired in January 2014 after more than two decades with the company.

By Jordan Pinto
19 hours ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 9 to 15, 2017

Murdoch Mysteries is at #10, with Pure at #23, Schitt’s Creek at #25 and Vikings at #29.

By Playback Staff
20 hours ago
shutterstock_maple leaf canada

Telefilm unveils discoverability initiatives

The cultural agency is partnering with iTunes, VIA Rail and the NFB, among others, to promote Cancon in 2017.

By Regan Reid
20 hours ago
crafting

Makeful announces mid-season line-up, adds original online content

With subscription rates flat since its rebrand, the Blue Ant Media channel is aiming to make an impact online.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
21 hours ago
This Life

CBC to end This Life after two seasons

The Sphere Media-produced series is nominated for best drama at the Canadian Screen Awards.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017

Votez Bougon is in the top spot, with Le Fils de Jean at #2 Nos nuits feront echo at #3.

By Playback Staff
2 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is at #1, followed by La La Land at #2 and Sing at #3.

By Playback Staff
2 days ago
Maya Gallus_headshot

Hot Docs to honour Maya Gallus

For her work challenging female and LGBTQ stereotypes, the filmmaker will be recognized with a “Focus On” retrospective at the 2017 festival.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
image003 (2)

CraveTV acquires What Would Sal Do?

The eight-part comedy hails from Letterkenny producers, New Metric Media.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve nominated for an Oscar

The NFB-produced animated short Blind Vaysha is also in the running for a golden trophy.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
women with wings

AeroCinema, Aerostar TV team on Women and Wings

The six-part docuseries is the first in a series of copros for the aviation-focused channels.

By Playback Staff
3 days ago
Letterkenny pic

In brief: Letterkenny preps for Paddy’s Day; Peppa Pig nabs prize

A special St. Patrick’s Day episode of the CraveTV original will launch March 17, Canada/Ireland copro Maudie to screen in Berlin, plus more news.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
River of My Dreams

Coming Soon: The River of My Dreams

Director/producer Brigitte Berman on introducing younger audiences to a Canadian icon and capitalizing on Canada 150 buzz.

By Regan Reid
3 days ago
shutterstock_73020031

Cameras rolling on Randy Bachman doc

The Winnipeg-shot documentary, produced by Farpoint Films and Paquin Entertainment, examines the legacy of the Canadian musician.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
