Canadians win at Slamdance
Daniel Warth’s debut Dim the Fluorescents picked up the Grand Jury Prize for narrative feature.
CMF, Google partner on Cancon initiative
A new YouTube channel, managed by BBTV, will host classic Canadian film and TV series from as early as 1995.
In Brief: CTV sets Saving Hope premiere; Angry Inuk awarded
The final season of the medical drama debuts in March, Arnaquq-Baril’s documentary takes a People’s Choice prize, and more news.
Tricon receives multiple offers to purchase distribution library
The company will appear before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice next week to request additional time in order to complete a sale.
Letterkenny lands post-Super Bowl slot
Bell Media hopes the CraveTV series will help drive viewers to the Canadian broadcast amid simsub fallout.
Rogers Media revenues down 2% in Q4
Fewer Blue Jays post-season games and declining ad dollars led to the dip.
Tougher Than It Looks? renewed for season two
Ten new episodes of the unscripted series from Toronto’s Proper Television are currently in pre-production.
Former Teletoon president Len Cochrane dies at 71
The long-time Corus executive retired in January 2014 after more than two decades with the company.
Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 9 to 15, 2017
Murdoch Mysteries is at #10, with Pure at #23, Schitt’s Creek at #25 and Vikings at #29.
Makeful announces mid-season line-up, adds original online content
With subscription rates flat since its rebrand, the Blue Ant Media channel is aiming to make an impact online.
CBC to end This Life after two seasons
The Sphere Media-produced series is nominated for best drama at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017
Votez Bougon is in the top spot, with Le Fils de Jean at #2 Nos nuits feront echo at #3.
Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is at #1, followed by La La Land at #2 and Sing at #3.
Hot Docs to honour Maya Gallus
For her work challenging female and LGBTQ stereotypes, the filmmaker will be recognized with a “Focus On” retrospective at the 2017 festival.