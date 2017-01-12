money

Entertainment crowdfunding platform launches in Canada

FundingNomad aims to connect Canadian and international investors to homegrown film, TV and media projects.

By Regan Reid
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Camp Lakebottom

Deals: 9 Story, Bell Media, TVA

9 Story sends Camp Lakebottom to Latin America, Bell Media adds a comedy to its CTV midseason schedule, plus more deals of the week.

By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Sean Buckley

Buck preps Action Stunt Show

The reality series is produced in partnership with Sugar Shack Productions and Patrice Theroux.

By Daniele Alcinii
2 days ago
Gadon_S

Octavio is Dead prepped for T.O. shoot

Star Sarah Gadon also executive produced the feature, from Toronto’s The Film Farm.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Cal Shumiatcher Headshot 2

eOne to amalgamate Paperny, Force Four

The global studio is bringing its Canadian unscripted TV businesses under the eOne Television brand.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
shutterstock_357038849

John Tory to return to L.A. to promote Toronto

The Toronto mayor will lead a team of 22 Toronto-based companies on a three-day visit next week to tout the city’s production benefits.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Winners, Sponsors, Presenters TFCA 4585

Photo gallery: TFCA Awards Gala 2017

Missed the Toronto Film Critics Association award show? Check out some pics from the party.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Copied from Media in Canada - tabletShutterstock

Torontonians over-index on tablets, Montrealers love online video: Study

MTM’s new study on tech and media trends across various Canadian markets shows that where you live in the country might say something about your tech habits.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
2 days ago
Adam Brody cropped

Brightlight, Myriad partner on The Kid Detective

Myriad Pictures will begin shopping the Adam Brody-starring project at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Canadian money

CMF awards $19.5M across 31 digital projects

Secret Location’s VUSR platform received the largest chunk of change, with $1.1 million going to fund the VR distribution tool.

By Regan Reid
3 days ago
Copied from Kidscreen - DB2

Deirdre Brennan to depart Corus

Ten months after taking up the role of VP of content, Brennan is moving on to helm NBCUniversal-owned preschool net Sprout as general manager.

By Wendy Goldman Getzler
3 days ago
Versailles 2 - promo visual

Ovation TV acquires Versailles season two

The U.S. net said the Canada/France copro’s debut episode was its most-watched telecast ever.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 2 to 8, 2017

Global’s original drama Ransom is at #29.

By Playback Staff
3 days ago
christina jennings

How changing needs prompted Shaftesbury/Smokebomb to relocate

CEO Christina Jennings on how the company’s new digs have enhanced its production capabilities and brought its previously siloed digital and television divisions together.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
atomic

Meet the 2017 AToMiC Awards jury

As the Jan. 20 entry deadline looms, find out who will be judging the best in creative, entertainment, tech and media innovation.

By Regan Reid
4 days ago
