Seven Canadian titles added to Palm Springs lineup
Among them is Xavier Dolan’s Canada/France copro Juste la fin du monde, which will screen in the California festival’s Awards Buzz program.
The ’10s: The era of SVODs and Let’s Talk TV
We’re wrapping up our birthday throwback series with a dive into the recent past: Netflix, the CRTC and the Corus/Shaw deal will shape the industry for years to come.
Happy holidays from Playback
We’re taking a brief winter break, but will be back on Jan. 4 with more Canadian film and TV industry news.
U.S. politicians weigh in on simsub
Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson have spoken out against the CRTC’s ruling, but will their input prompt any action?
Playback’s 2016 Canadian Film & TV Hall of Fame: Phillip Borsos
The savvy Vancouver filmmaker was on-trend, chasing big budgets, big stories and commercial success.
In brief: Helga Stephenson honoured; Rogers goes with Comcast
The former CEO of the ACCT has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, Rogers ends its in-house IPTV plans, plus more news.
Camilla MacEachern on attracting production to the North
Snow, 24-hour sunlight and the need for more talent: The film commissioner for the Northwest Territories on the challenges and benefits of filming in the region.
The ’00s: What defined the turn of the century?
We’re diving into a decade of unprecedented tech disruption, big-time mergers and acquisitions and era-defining Cancon.
Becoming Burlesque prepped for early-2017 shoot
The dance drama is the debut feature film from writer/director Jackie English. (Lead actor Shiva Negar pictured.)
CBC orders more Kim’s Convenience
Season one of the comedy, produced by Thunderbird Entertainment in association with Soulpepper, has garnered big ratings for the pubcaster.
The ’90s: The era of Due South, going public and budget reductions
We’re looking back on the shows, mergers, regulatory curveballs and tech innovations that defined the Canadian media landscape in the 1990s.
Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Dec. 9 to 15, 2016
Le gout d’un pays is at #1, with 1:54 at #2 and Sadie’s Last Day on Earth at #3.
Who won Indiecan20k?
Three projects from across Ontario and the Northwest Territories were chosen to receive in-kind production and post-production services.
Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Dec. 9 to 15, 2016
Office Christmas Party tops the chart, followed by Moana at #2 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at #3.
Tricon granted creditor protection
The Toronto-based producer-distributor has claimed insolvency and is seeking an extended stay of proceedings to sell its library.