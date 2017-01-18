How Bell Media, eOne talked up Cardinal at home and abroad
The six-part mystery thriller has been the subject of a lengthy consumer-facing campaign in Canada and an industry-focused one abroad.
Former Teletoon president Len Cochrane dies at 71
The long-time Corus executive retired in January 2014 after more than two decades with the company.
Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 9 to 15, 2017
Murdoch Mysteries is at #10, with Pure at #23, Schitt’s Creek at #25 and Vikings at #29.
Telefilm unveils discoverability initiatives
The cultural agency is partnering with iTunes, VIA Rail and the NFB, among others, to promote Cancon in 2017.
Makeful announces mid-season line-up, adds original online content
With subscription rates flat since its rebrand, the Blue Ant Media channel is aiming to make an impact online.
CBC to end This Life after two seasons
The Sphere Media-produced series is nominated for best drama at the Canadian Screen Awards.
Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017
Votez Bougon is in the top spot, with Le Fils de Jean at #2 Nos nuits feront echo at #3.
Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 13 to 19, 2017
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is at #1, followed by La La Land at #2 and Sing at #3.
Hot Docs to honour Maya Gallus
For her work challenging female and LGBTQ stereotypes, the filmmaker will be recognized with a “Focus On” retrospective at the 2017 festival.
CraveTV acquires What Would Sal Do?
The eight-part comedy hails from Letterkenny producers, New Metric Media.
Denis Villeneuve nominated for an Oscar
The NFB-produced animated short Blind Vaysha is also in the running for a golden trophy.
AeroCinema, Aerostar TV team on Women and Wings
The six-part docuseries is the first in a series of copros for the aviation-focused channels.
In brief: Letterkenny preps for Paddy’s Day; Peppa Pig nabs prize
A special St. Patrick’s Day episode of the CraveTV original will launch March 17, Canada/Ireland copro Maudie to screen in Berlin, plus more news.
Coming Soon: The River of My Dreams
Director/producer Brigitte Berman on introducing younger audiences to a Canadian icon and capitalizing on Canada 150 buzz.
Cameras rolling on Randy Bachman doc
The Winnipeg-shot documentary, produced by Farpoint Films and Paquin Entertainment, examines the legacy of the Canadian musician.