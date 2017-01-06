Programming Profile: Syfy’s Chris Regina
The SVP of program strategy at the U.S. net on what he wants to hear in a pitch, what producers can learn from Z Nation and why Sharknado was a success.
Hot Sheet: Top 20 DVDs Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017
Suicide Squad tops the chart, followed by Secret Life of Pets at #2 and Magnificent Seven at #3.
OUTtv focuses on international expansion and OTT with new ownership
New owners Stern Partners will invest in the company as it looks to expand its LGBTQ-friendly content across the border.
Did the Workin’ Moms marketing campaign pay off?
It was hard to miss CBC’s massive promotional campaign for its new original comedy, which helped net the premiere 1.2 million viewers.
Deals: DHX, PNP, Farpoint, eOne
DHX Media licenses the 30-episode second season of Teletubbies to Nick Jr. in the U.S., plus more deals of the week.
Lark Productions hires new VP, scripted
Veteran development exec Samantha Morris Mastai has been appointed to the newly created position, which is based in Toronto.
Highway Thru Hell spin-off hits ratings record for Discovery
Heavy Rescue 401 delivered the most-watched premiere in the network’s history, with more than 3.3 million viewers to date.
Randall Okita to receive inaugural John Dunning Discovery Award
The ACCT has announced the recipients of three Special Awards to be presented at the CSAs on Mar. 12.
Sky Vision to handle int’l sales on Bad Blood
The U.K. distributor will shop the New Metric and Sphere Media-produced scripted series at NAPTE next week.
Cineflix Media partners with producer Andre Barro
The Montreal producer/distributor and former VP of Handel Productions will work to bolster the company’s international coproduction business.
Bristow Global Media ups Marlo Miazga
The newly appointed VP of content replaces former head of content Claire Adams who left in September last year.
Kirsten Hurd named TVO Kids acquisitions officer
In her new role, the former Distribution360 exec will bring more toddler-focused content to the pubcaster.
Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017
Ransom is at #8, with Kim’s Convenience at #10.
Corus posts below-estimate revenues for Q1
The consolidated company’s TV business reported a 5% revenue decline from the previous year.
Hello Destroyer wins big with VFCC
Kevan Funk’s debut feature took home five awards from the Vancouver critics’ association.