Binge-watching isn’t just for millennials: study
MTM’s new research finds the act is increasingly popular with those over 50, and Netflix is now outpacing PVR and live TV.
Charles Tremblay pacts with MK2, forms new distribution firm
The new outfit will also dip into film production and VR, and manage the Paris, France-based company’s catalogue in Quebec.
Hot Sheet: Top 20 DVDs Dec. 19 to 25, 2016
Secret Life of Pets tops the DVD chart, followed by Suicide Squad at #2 and Magnificent Seven at #3.
Why the ACCT needed a rebrand
CEO Beth Janson on how the industry organization can better promote and support Cancon.
Cirque du Soleil explores VR with Felix & Paul
The Montreal-based studio has partnered with the famed circus co. once again on a 12-minute virtual experience.
Mid-season TV checkup
Execs from Canada’s major networks give the inside scoop on their mid-season strategy, from old faves to potential new hits.
Cameras roll on Deep Six
The nine-part sci-fi web series is created by Mika Collins and Davin Lengyel.
Deals: Showcase, eOne, Playster, Indiecan
Playster links up with Hasbro, Secret Location’s Halcyon lands Canadian distribution, plus more deals.
BBTV expands into new markets
The Vancouver-based multi-channel network led by Shahrzad Rafati launched today in eight countries across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Discovery greenlights Highway Thru Hell for season six
Filming is underway on 13 new episodes of the B.C.-set reality series.
Turner Kids YouTube channels get leg up from WildBrain
A number of Turner International’s local-language YouTube channels will benefit under new management from DHX-owned online kids network WildBrain.
Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 19 to 25, 2016
Ireland/Canada copro Vikings is at #9, with Kim’s Convenience at #18.
Budget-friendly eats and plant-based food fill Gusto’s winter schedule
As the clock ticks on the Bell specialty channel’s “freeview” period, it’s launching new original programming to capitalize on the country’s biggest foodie trends.
Highest-grossing films of 2016
A roundup of the Canadian and international films that topped the domestic box office in 2016.
Theresa Tova named ACTRA Toronto president
The actor, writer and singer replaces David Sparrow, who led the union since January 2013.