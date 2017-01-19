shutterstock_money 500 x 334

HGF funds 33 projects through script development program

Robert Budreau’s Stockholm and Keith Behrman’s The Giant Little Ones are among the titles to receive a share of the $440,000.

By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
Catherine Reitman

New showrunners talk TV: Catherine Reitman

The Workin’ Moms creator on running her first writers’ room and Starting Over.

By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
Rob Stewart

Search continues for missing Sharkwater director

Environmental activist Rob Stewart has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

By Sonya Fatah
4 hours ago
Bagel

Teletoon preps The Bagel and Becky Show

The Radical Sheep-produced series is represented internationally by BBC Worldwide.

By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
RTL exploring ‘strategic alternatives’ for BroadbandTV

In 2013, the European media company purchased a 51% stake in the Vancouver-based MCN launched by Shahrzad Rafati.

By Regan Reid
5 hours ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 16 to 22, 2017

Murdoch Mysteries is at #11, with Big Bang Theory at #1 and NCIS at #2.

By Playback Staff
6 hours ago
Snowtime

Snowtime! to get 4,000-screen Chinese theatrical release

Secured by Stuttgart, Germany-based sales agent Sola Media GmbH, the deal will see the animated feature open in April.

By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Jan. 20 to 26, 2017

Nelly is at #1, with Votez Bougon at #2 and Gulistan, Land of Roses at #3.

By Playback Staff
1 day ago
shutterstock_women work

Nine in 10 women in film, TV report gender-specific career hurdles

Taking lessons from global success stories, a CMPA study offers six steps to help fix the imbalance.

By Regan Reid
1 day ago
shutterstock_people

Bell Media restructures local radio, TV stations

More than two dozen locations across the country will be affected.

By Regan Reid
1 day ago
weirdos

DDI picks up worldwide rights to Weirdos

The Bruce McDonald-directed film will have its international premiere at the Berlin film festival next month.

By Regan Reid
1 day ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Jan. 20 to 26, 2017

Rogue One tops the charts, followed by La La Land at #2 and Sing at #3.

By Playback Staff
1 day ago
Robert Budreau

Robert Budreau’s Stockholm set to shoot in Canada, Sweden

Produced by Darius Films, Lumanity Productions and JoBro Productions, Sierra/Affinity will begin shopping the copro at the European Film Market.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Anne of Green Gables Image - Anne with Martin Sheen

YTV preps Anne of Green Gables sequels

Producer Breakthrough’s licensing program won’t be affected by the bumped up premiere dates.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 20 DVDs Jan. 9 to 15, 2017

Deepwater Horizon is at #1, followed by The Accountant at #2 and Suicide Squad at #3.

By Playback Staff
2 days ago
12345