White Pine strengthens scripted team
Karynn Austin adds a VP title, and responsibility over scripted programming to her remit, while Maxim Gertler-Jaffe heads to the U.K. to head up expansion efforts.
Prime Time ’17: What’s the key to export success?
Panelists tackled partnering with distributors early and looking to niche European SVODs, while Melanie Joly talked about removing red tape and working with China.
Deals: Breakthrough, AMBI, Guru Studio, Seville
Canada/U.K. copro Ride nets a three-book publishing deal in the U.S., Open Road Films acquires AMBI’s Arctic Justice, plus more deals of the week.
Last chance to enter AToMiC Awards 2017
The final deadline to enter work spanning advertising, media, tech and content is today.
Frantic Films, BGM among six to be acquired by Kew Media
Under the proposed transaction, Kew will bring a number of Canada’s most prominent unscripted and branded-content producers under its umbrella.
Women in View reveals Five in Focus
Gloria Kim and Wendy Morgan are among the female directors the organization is putting a spotlight on.
Proper TV’s Last Stop Garage lands in Labrador
Currently in production, the unscripted series will air in both Canada and the U.S. later this year.
Bell Media revenue up in Q4
Growth from The Movie Network and CraveTV helped offset declines in advertising for conventional TV at the media co.
Cardinal premiere pulls in 1.3M viewers
The episode’s ratings haul makes the suspense thriller the most-watched Canadian show to debut in the 2016-17 broadcast year, according to Bell Media.
Breakthrough deepens pact with horror prodco
The deal will see an injection of funds into Toronto’s Black Fawn Films.
ACCT names Old Stone as best first feature
Vancouver-based filmmaker Johnny Ma will collect the award for his Canada/China coproduction at the Canadian Screen Awards in March.
HGF funds 33 projects through script development program
Robert Budreau’s Stockholm and Keith Behrman’s The Giant Little Ones are among the titles to receive a share of the $440,000.
Search continues for missing Sharkwater director
Environmental activist Rob Stewart has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.
Teletoon preps The Bagel and Becky Show
The Radical Sheep-produced series is represented internationally by BBC Worldwide.