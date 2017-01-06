Chris Regina Syfy

Programming Profile: Syfy’s Chris Regina

The SVP of program strategy at the U.S. net on what he wants to hear in a pitch, what producers can learn from Z Nation and why Sharknado was a success.

By Regan Reid
10 mins ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 20 DVDs Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017

Suicide Squad tops the chart, followed by Secret Life of Pets at #2 and Magnificent Seven at #3.

By Playback Staff
20 mins ago
RuPaul

OUTtv focuses on international expansion and OTT with new ownership

New owners Stern Partners will invest in the company as it looks to expand its LGBTQ-friendly content across the border.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
3 days ago
Workin moms

Did the Workin’ Moms marketing campaign pay off?

It was hard to miss CBC’s massive promotional campaign for its new original comedy, which helped net the premiere 1.2 million viewers.

By Regan Reid
3 days ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Copied from Playback - DHX Media - Teletubbies (2)

Deals: DHX, PNP, Farpoint, eOne

DHX Media licenses the 30-episode second season of Teletubbies to Nick Jr. in the U.S., plus more deals of the week.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Samantha Morris Mastai

Lark Productions hires new VP, scripted

Veteran development exec Samantha Morris Mastai has been appointed to the newly created position, which is based in Toronto.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
Heavy Rescue 401

Highway Thru Hell spin-off hits ratings record for Discovery

Heavy Rescue 401 delivered the most-watched premiere in the network’s history, with more than 3.3 million viewers to date.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
4 days ago
Randall-Okita_cropped

Randall Okita to receive inaugural John Dunning Discovery Award

The ACCT has announced the recipients of three Special Awards to be presented at the CSAs on Mar. 12.

By Regan Reid
4 days ago
Bad Blood 2

Sky Vision to handle int’l sales on Bad Blood

The U.K. distributor will shop the New Metric and Sphere Media-produced scripted series at NAPTE next week.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
Andrew Barro

Cineflix Media partners with producer Andre Barro

The Montreal producer/distributor and former VP of Handel Productions will work to bolster the company’s international coproduction business.

By Regan Reid
4 days ago
marlo miazga

Bristow Global Media ups Marlo Miazga

The newly appointed VP of content replaces former head of content Claire Adams who left in September last year.

By Regan Reid
5 days ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Hurd

Kirsten Hurd named TVO Kids acquisitions officer

In her new role, the former Distribution360 exec will bring more toddler-focused content to the pubcaster.

By Playback Staff
5 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017

Ransom is at #8, with Kim’s Convenience at #10.

By Playback Staff
5 days ago
shutterstock_482310814

Corus posts below-estimate revenues for Q1

The consolidated company’s TV business reported a 5% revenue decline from the previous year.

By Jordan Pinto
5 days ago
Hello Destroyer

Hello Destroyer wins big with VFCC

Kevan Funk’s debut feature took home five awards from the Vancouver critics’ association.

By Regan Reid
5 days ago
12345