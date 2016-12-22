Copied from Media in Canada - tvShutterstock

Binge-watching isn’t just for millennials: study

MTM’s new research finds the act is increasingly popular with those over 50, and Netflix is now outpacing PVR and live TV.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
2 hours ago
shutterstock_handshake_TV

Charles Tremblay pacts with MK2, forms new distribution firm

The new outfit will also dip into film production and VR, and manage the Paris, France-based company’s catalogue in Quebec.

By Jordan Pinto
4 hours ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 20 DVDs Dec. 19 to 25, 2016

Secret Life of Pets tops the DVD chart, followed by Suicide Squad at #2 and Magnificent Seven at #3.

By Playback Staff
4 hours ago
Beth Janson

Why the ACCT needed a rebrand

CEO Beth Janson on how the industry organization can better promote and support Cancon.

By Regan Reid
4 hours ago
Finale02_Tomasz_Rossa-Small

Cirque du Soleil explores VR with Felix & Paul

The Montreal-based studio has partnered with the famed circus co. once again on a 12-minute virtual experience.

By Playback Staff
5 hours ago
Copied from strategy - Pure

Mid-season TV checkup

Execs from Canada’s major networks give the inside scoop on their mid-season strategy, from old faves to potential new hits.

By Playback Staff
6 hours ago
Mika Collins and Davin Lengyel

Cameras roll on Deep Six

The nine-part sci-fi web series is created by Mika Collins and Davin Lengyel.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
shutterstock_handshake_TV

Deals: Showcase, eOne, Playster, Indiecan

Playster links up with Hasbro, Secret Location’s Halcyon lands Canadian distribution, plus more deals.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Copied from StreamDaily - shahrzadrafati

BBTV expands into new markets

The Vancouver-based multi-channel network led by Shahrzad Rafati launched today in eight countries across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

By Regan Reid
3 days ago
Highway Thru Hell

Discovery greenlights Highway Thru Hell for season six

Filming is underway on 13 new episodes of the B.C.-set reality series.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Powerpuff-Girls

Turner Kids YouTube channels get leg up from WildBrain

A number of Turner International’s local-language YouTube channels will benefit under new management from DHX-owned online kids network WildBrain.

By Jeremy Dickson
4 days ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 19 to 25, 2016

Ireland/Canada copro Vikings is at #9, with Kim’s Convenience at #18.

By Playback Staff
4 days ago
save-with-jamie-623x350

Budget-friendly eats and plant-based food fill Gusto’s winter schedule

As the clock ticks on the Bell specialty channel’s “freeview” period, it’s launching new original programming to capitalize on the country’s biggest foodie trends.

By Bree Rody-Mantha
4 days ago
Brooklyn

Highest-grossing films of 2016

A roundup of the Canadian and international films that topped the domestic box office in 2016.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
Theresa Tova

Theresa Tova named ACTRA Toronto president

The actor, writer and singer replaces David Sparrow, who led the union since January 2013.

By Jordan Pinto
5 days ago
12345