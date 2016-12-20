It's Only The End Of The World

Seven Canadian titles added to Palm Springs lineup

Among them is Xavier Dolan’s Canada/France copro Juste la fin du monde, which will screen in the California festival’s Awards Buzz program.

By Jordan Pinto
1 week ago
The ’10s: The era of SVODs and Let’s Talk TV

We’re wrapping up our birthday throwback series with a dive into the recent past: Netflix, the CRTC and the Corus/Shaw deal will shape the industry for years to come.

By Playback Staff
1 week ago
Happy holidays from Playback

We’re taking a brief winter break, but will be back on Jan. 4 with more Canadian film and TV industry news.

By Playback Staff
1 week ago
U.S. politicians weigh in on simsub

Senators Marco Rubio and Ron Johnson have spoken out against the CRTC’s ruling, but will their input prompt any action?

By Bree Rody-Mantha
1 week ago
Playback’s 2016 Canadian Film & TV Hall of Fame: Phillip Borsos

The savvy Vancouver filmmaker was on-trend, chasing big budgets, big stories and commercial success.

By Sonya Fatah
1 week ago
In brief: Helga Stephenson honoured; Rogers goes with Comcast

The former CEO of the ACCT has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, Rogers ends its in-house IPTV plans, plus more news.

By Jordan Pinto
December 21, 2016
Camilla MacEachern on attracting production to the North

Snow, 24-hour sunlight and the need for more talent: The film commissioner for the Northwest Territories on the challenges and benefits of filming in the region.

By Regan Reid
December 21, 2016
The ’00s: What defined the turn of the century?

We’re diving into a decade of unprecedented tech disruption, big-time mergers and acquisitions and era-defining Cancon.

By Playback Staff
December 21, 2016
Becoming Burlesque prepped for early-2017 shoot

The dance drama is the debut feature film from writer/director Jackie English. (Lead actor Shiva Negar pictured.)

By Jordan Pinto
December 20, 2016
CBC orders more Kim’s Convenience

Season one of the comedy, produced by Thunderbird Entertainment in association with Soulpepper, has garnered big ratings for the pubcaster.

By Regan Reid
December 20, 2016
The ’90s: The era of Due South, going public and budget reductions

We’re looking back on the shows, mergers, regulatory curveballs and tech innovations that defined the Canadian media landscape in the 1990s.

By Playback Staff
December 20, 2016
Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Dec. 9 to 15, 2016

Le gout d’un pays is at #1, with 1:54 at #2 and Sadie’s Last Day on Earth at #3.

By Playback Staff
December 20, 2016
Who won Indiecan20k?

Three projects from across Ontario and the Northwest Territories were chosen to receive in-kind production and post-production services.

By Jordan Pinto
December 20, 2016
Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Dec. 9 to 15, 2016

Office Christmas Party tops the chart, followed by Moana at #2 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at #3.

By Playback Staff
December 20, 2016
Tricon granted creditor protection

The Toronto-based producer-distributor has claimed insolvency and is seeking an extended stay of proceedings to sell its library.

By Jordan Pinto
December 19, 2016
