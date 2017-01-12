Entertainment crowdfunding platform launches in Canada
FundingNomad aims to connect Canadian and international investors to homegrown film, TV and media projects.
Deals: 9 Story, Bell Media, TVA
9 Story sends Camp Lakebottom to Latin America, Bell Media adds a comedy to its CTV midseason schedule, plus more deals of the week.
Buck preps Action Stunt Show
The reality series is produced in partnership with Sugar Shack Productions and Patrice Theroux.
Octavio is Dead prepped for T.O. shoot
Star Sarah Gadon also executive produced the feature, from Toronto’s The Film Farm.
eOne to amalgamate Paperny, Force Four
The global studio is bringing its Canadian unscripted TV businesses under the eOne Television brand.
John Tory to return to L.A. to promote Toronto
The Toronto mayor will lead a team of 22 Toronto-based companies on a three-day visit next week to tout the city’s production benefits.
Photo gallery: TFCA Awards Gala 2017
Missed the Toronto Film Critics Association award show? Check out some pics from the party.
Torontonians over-index on tablets, Montrealers love online video: Study
MTM’s new study on tech and media trends across various Canadian markets shows that where you live in the country might say something about your tech habits.
Brightlight, Myriad partner on The Kid Detective
Myriad Pictures will begin shopping the Adam Brody-starring project at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin.
CMF awards $19.5M across 31 digital projects
Secret Location’s VUSR platform received the largest chunk of change, with $1.1 million going to fund the VR distribution tool.
Deirdre Brennan to depart Corus
Ten months after taking up the role of VP of content, Brennan is moving on to helm NBCUniversal-owned preschool net Sprout as general manager.
Ovation TV acquires Versailles season two
The U.S. net said the Canada/France copro’s debut episode was its most-watched telecast ever.
Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Jan. 2 to 8, 2017
Global’s original drama Ransom is at #29.
How changing needs prompted Shaftesbury/Smokebomb to relocate
CEO Christina Jennings on how the company’s new digs have enhanced its production capabilities and brought its previously siloed digital and television divisions together.
Meet the 2017 AToMiC Awards jury
As the Jan. 20 entry deadline looms, find out who will be judging the best in creative, entertainment, tech and media innovation.