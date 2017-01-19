Karynn Austin

White Pine strengthens scripted team

Karynn Austin adds a VP title, and responsibility over scripted programming to her remit, while Maxim Gertler-Jaffe heads to the U.K. to head up expansion efforts.

By Sonya Fatah
2 days ago
Prime Time ’17: What’s the key to export success?

Panelists tackled partnering with distributors early and looking to niche European SVODs, while Melanie Joly talked about removing red tape and working with China.

By Regan Reid
2 days ago
Deals: Breakthrough, AMBI, Guru Studio, Seville

Canada/U.K. copro Ride nets a three-book publishing deal in the U.S., Open Road Films acquires AMBI’s Arctic Justice, plus more deals of the week.

By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Last chance to enter AToMiC Awards 2017

The final deadline to enter work spanning advertising, media, tech and content is today.

By Harmeet Singh
2 days ago
Frantic Films, BGM among six to be acquired by Kew Media

Under the proposed transaction, Kew will bring a number of Canada’s most prominent unscripted and branded-content producers under its umbrella.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Women in View reveals Five in Focus

Gloria Kim and Wendy Morgan are among the female directors the organization is putting a spotlight on.

By Megan Haynes
3 days ago
Proper TV’s Last Stop Garage lands in Labrador

Currently in production, the unscripted series will air in both Canada and the U.S. later this year.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Bell Media revenue up in Q4

Growth from The Movie Network and CraveTV helped offset declines in advertising for conventional TV at the media co.

By Val Maloney
3 days ago
Cardinal premiere pulls in 1.3M viewers

The episode’s ratings haul makes the suspense thriller the most-watched Canadian show to debut in the 2016-17 broadcast year, according to Bell Media.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
Breakthrough deepens pact with horror prodco

The deal will see an injection of funds into Toronto’s Black Fawn Films.

By Sonya Fatah
3 days ago
ACCT names Old Stone as best first feature

Vancouver-based filmmaker Johnny Ma will collect the award for his Canada/China coproduction at the Canadian Screen Awards in March.

By Jordan Pinto
3 days ago
HGF funds 33 projects through script development program

Robert Budreau’s Stockholm and Keith Behrman’s The Giant Little Ones are among the titles to receive a share of the $440,000.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
Search continues for missing Sharkwater director

Environmental activist Rob Stewart has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

By Sonya Fatah
4 days ago
Teletoon preps The Bagel and Becky Show

The Radical Sheep-produced series is represented internationally by BBC Worldwide.

By Jordan Pinto
4 days ago
